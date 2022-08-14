Raiders Offense Ranks Top-Five in NFL

With hiring one of the most decorated offensive minds in the NFL in Josh McDaniels as head coach and trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders offense has sky-high potential.

NFL.com columnist Adam Schein thinks very much the same, ranking the Raiders as the NFL's fourth-best offense heading into the 2022 season.

Schein, who has often been complementary of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr among others, did have some trepidation putting the Raiders at No. 4.

"My only fear is that I put the Raiders too low. Color me obsessed," Schein said.

Schein starts with the most obvious reason for optimism, and that's the presence of Adams changing the entire dynamic of the Raiders offense.

It helps even more that Adams and Carr are best friends dating to their shared time at Fresno State.

They already know each other well, and one of the biggest reasons Adams wanted to be traded to the Raiders was to have the chance to play with Carr again.

Schein isn't afraid to predict that Carr will have the best season of his career now that he's been reunited with Adams, pegging him to eclipse 5,000 yards passing for the first time.

Of course, Carr doesn't have only Adams to rely on, with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller both being capable of being the No. 1 target for Carr any given game.

The Raiders also have assembled the deepest running back room they've had in some time, with Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and Zamir White all having big-play talent.

The one question mark Schein brings up is the same that many have pointed out about the Raiders heading into this season: the offensive line.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only proven starter the Raiders have to rely on, coming off a 2021 season in which many of the returning linemen didn't perform well.

Schein believes, though, that McDaniels will find a way to make it work, and will lead the Raiders to having a dominant offense.

If those beliefs come true, then the Raiders could see themselves as one of the better teams in the AFC this season.

