Derek Carr High on Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler

It's been almost a month now since the Raiders hired new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Almost every significant Raider-associated figure has vocalized their say in the hire, but perhaps the most important one finally gave his insight into the topic.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr spoke publicly for the first time on McDaniels and his new general manager Dave Ziegler on Friday, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"They've been super awesome. They've been great," Carr said. "I'm just looking forward to getting to know them. We're doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year."

Carr is expected to be dealt a long-term deal by the Raiders in the near future, which could link him with McDaniels for years to come.

The financial weight of his contract will all depend on who Las Vegas may look to bring in during this offseason. Players like Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams, a former college teammate of Carr, have come up in the rumor mill, which would likely require a deduction in the quarterback's pay. Carr is considering the good he could do with a hefty deal while also keeping in mind potential opportunities that could come with a lesser salary.

"Obviously, that's in mind when I'm thinking about all that," Carr said. "But there's also some football players that I want to play with, so I keep that in mind too."

