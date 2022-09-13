The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had three interceptions during Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He came out to say most of those throws were part of him playing too aggressively, and not making the right decision.

“We did too many good things and I was way too aggressive,” Carr said postgame. “We came in with an aggressive mindset, especially with all the weapons that we have. That’s on me, the decisions to be too aggressive in certain moments.”

There’s no need to panic, it’s barely week one of the 2022 NFL season, and like all teams, no one wins championships in week one.

“There’s no panic. I’ve been out there when it’s hard. I’ve been out there when it’s hard to get a first down, it’s hard to stop somebody. And that’s one of the best teams in the league. And it didn’t like it was so hard to where we couldn’t accomplish something. It definitely wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t like a miserable chance to try something. I saw that from the defense and I saw that from our guys,” added Carr.

Carr finished the game completing 22 of 37 passes for a total of 295 passing yards, two touchdowns and his three interceptions.

Carr has always been very cautious with the football, but last Sunday, he played out of his comfort zone, with two Pro-Bowl pass rushers coming at him all game.

“There's a lot that goes into passing the ball obviously, reading the coverage, making a decision on where you want to go with the ball. And then obviously the actual mechanics of throwing it the way you want to throw it,” said head coach Josh McDaniels.

The first interception came when Carr tried to force a pass to tight end Darren Waller down the middle of the seam and Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill came from underneath and picked it off.

On the second, an underthrown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams towards the end zone was picked off by Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

The third interception was from a short pass intended to receiver Hunter Renfrow and cornerback Bryce Callahan intercepted it.

“Any number of those things could deter us from having success. So, you know, the deep one to Tay [Davante Adams] was a little under thrown on that one. We had the same thing one down the middle to Waller again, that was more of a decision of how to throw it, than underthrown it was kind of, we put more zip on that one as opposed to touch and those are decisions that happen in a football game,” added McDaniels.

The team will learn from this game and improve on minimizing those mistakes from happening again. First game showed that the Raiders can play aggressively and score points when they need to.

“We’ll turn on the film and I’ll be better,” said Carr after the game. “I made way too many aggressive decisions when I didn’t have to. That’s what it came down to — me forcing the ball to my guys in moments I didn’t need to.”

I’m sure the Raiders will tone it down a bit and play smarter than last Sunday.

