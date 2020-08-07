RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Honors Kobe Bryant

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The date of January 26 will forever be imprinted in the minds of people everywhere. On that day, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and eight others died in a tragic helicopter crash. For fans, journalists, and players worldwide, we lost one of the most iconic figures in sports of the past generation. Many players, regardless of whether they played basketball or not, looked up to Kobe and the “Mamba Mentality” he represented. 

One of those players is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who said he would wear a sleeve on his left arm in tribute to Bryant this season in a recent interview. 

“This is a personal thing. I don’t care what anybody else thinks about it – this is for me,” Carr said. “What would be a cool way to honor Kobe Bryant? He always wore an arm sleeve on his [right] arm – I can’t wear one on my right [passing] arm, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’ll wear one on my left arm.’ It’s really just to honor Kobe.” 

Carr said he wouldn’t be the only one to pay tribute to Bryant. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay will also be paying tribute, and Carr said he suspects more players will likely do the same. 

“He meant so much to me, and then when I got to know him, I got to talk to him, and then he followed me on Twitter, that blew my mind. That was the day of my life, so to speak.” 

“Just getting to know him and talk to him, have a conversation with him, just what he meant to me as an athlete, the ‘Mamba Mentality’ is trying to be the best version of yourself every day,” Carr said. “I have a big poster in my weight room now with that ‘Mamba Mentality’ mantra on it and it’s just a way that I can honor him.” 

“So, I’ll wear [the sleeve] all year … to honor him and just what he meant to me as a kid growing up. That’s the extent of it. I don’t care about looking good unless it’s for how my wife wants me to look at dinner. It’s to honor Kobe and just what he meant to me.” 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Henry Ruggs on Players Responsibility to Stop Virus

The Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs discussed the personal responsibility of players to stop the spread of the COVID-19 to ensure safety and football.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was selected in the first round by the Raiders. With speed & power, he should be an offensive powerhouse for the Silver and Black.

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs Talk Derek Carr's Offseason Workouts

Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Henry Ruggs discuss the offseason leadership of quarterback Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs on Being an Elite, Complete Receiver

Alabama coaches brag about Henry Ruggs toughness and Raider Maven ask Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Ruggs about it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Arden Key Must Step Up in His Third Season with Raiders

Arden Key must step up for the Las Vegas Raiders entering his third year after they selected him from LSU in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Tom LaMarre

by

RaiderBone

Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Make COVID-19 Case Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden made the case very clear to their players of the impact COVID-19 can have on the season if they aren't careful.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow had a rookie standout season last season. Now, he must work on a higher catching accuracy to become a top pass-receiver.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards

Wide Receiver Bryan Edwards had a rough year prior to joining the Raiders. The physical rookie could be a useful target in the short field and the red zone.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Defensive Tackle

As we continue to preview the 2020 season, today we look at the top five defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders will face.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Hikaru Kudo