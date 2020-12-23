QB Derek Carr Returned To Practice On Limited Basis Tuesday

After injuring his left groin last Thursday, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr returned to a limited practice on Tuesday.

Quarterback Derek Carr was back at practice on Tuesday, albeit on a limited basis.

He injured his left groin against the Chargers last Thursday and was replaced by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Carr says he feels “great” right now but ultimately be up to the coaches and trainers to decide if he’s ready to play again or not.

"The coaches and our trainers will make the right decision," Carr told reporters. "We'll see how it goes. If it's up to me, I'm going to do everything I can to get back on the field. I'm feeling great. I don't know. We'll see."

Carr continued that it was hard on him after he got injured on Thursday.

"Besides breaking my ankle, that moment crushed my heart the most," Carr said. "My heart was ripped out of my chest. It was a hard night, a hard couple of days for me."

Carr is expected to miss up to 14 days with the groin injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Carr was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who saw his first action on the field in over a year.

Despite the loss, Mariota put up respectable numbers, throwing for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball for 88 yards and added an additional touchdown.

While Mariota has said that the Raiders is ultimately Carr’s team, Mariota has shown that he can fill in for Carr which might be necessary depending on how fast Carr recovers from his groin injury.

