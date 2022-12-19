Carr Compares Final TD Drive to Past Raiders-Patriots Meetings

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to come from behind with a late touchdown drive to tie Sunday's game against New England.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have had their fair share of historic finishes.

Sunday, of course, was perhaps the most thrilling of them all.

For Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones to even have an opportunity to score that game-winning pick-six, though, Las Vegas needed to execute on what would be the game-tying touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the Week 15 matchup.

It didn't come without anticipation, however, as quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Keelan Cole would be reviewed.

"A Patriot-Raider game ending in a review," Carr said in his postgame press conference. " ... I remember I was in Bakersfield, California, it was night time, and I was watching Charles Woodson strip the ball from Tom Brady. And I don't know how old I was, but I was sitting there with my dad watching the game. I remember my rookie year, we go down on a 2-minute drive, we run in the end zone, and all of a sudden there's a flag. And the next play, I throw it to my receiver, checking it down, it bounces and Vince Wilfork picks it. I'm just like, 'Can we please have one just go our way?'"

Carr said he stood near Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels to be one of the first to hear the ruling.

"I was talking to the ref, actually, about the play," Carr said. "And he said, 'That was a heck of a throw, man.' I was like, 'Well, I hope it counts.' And i looked at him and he goes: 'Touchdown' like that to Josh. ... If they changed it after that, I would've fought somebody."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.