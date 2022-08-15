Raiders QB Revealed as a Top 100 Players of 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was revealed as a member of the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

The announcement occurred on Sunday during halftime of the Raiders home preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

After being left out the past three seasons, Carr returned to the list ranking at No. 65 of the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022, a tradition for the past 12 years.

The Top 100 Players list is voted on by current NFL players ahead of each season.

Carr’s comeback marked the fourth time to appear in the list in his eight-year career with the Raiders.

In 2016, Carr cracked the list as the No.100 player.

In his second appearance in 2017, Carr skyrocketed to his highest ranking of his career, listing at No.11.

His last appearance came back in 2018, when he was revealed at No.60.

Last season, Carr had a career-high 4,804 yards passing, throwing for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to a receiving group that was far behind of being consistent.

This season he will have his reliable wide receiver, Hunter Renfrow, back in the lineup will be a healthy Darren Waller and All-Pro wide receiver and former college teammate Davante Adams.

The first half of the list (Nos. 100-51) appeared at the conclusion of the Vikings-Raiders game on the NFL Network.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET

Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Carr will not be the only player to appear on this list this year, as playmakers on both sides of the ball have been praised for their outstanding performance a year ago.

