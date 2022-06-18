Carr: “Oh My Goodness” When It Comes to Crosby & Jones

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can only say, "Oh my goodness" when it comes to defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

The addition of defensive end Chandler Jones was a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Derek Carr has opportunities in practice to go up against Jones and defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“Oh my goodness,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “Well, I've played against Maxx every day for however many years now. And then I played against Chandler in the past. And watching him on film, everyone sees his production.”

Carr says the key to why they are both successful comes down to their work ethic.

“I think the cool thing to me is they're both very hard workers,” Carr said. “I've been around some good pass rushers, Khalil [Mack], LaMarr Woodley was the same kind of mindset, [Justin] Tuck was the same way. Yannick (Ngakoue) was the same way, just hard workers. And they're great guys to be around.”

Good workers = successful pass rushers. With that being said, Carr also says it’s hard to be around Jones since he’s a fun guy to be around… until the helmet comes on.

“I think that's one thing that sticks out with Chandler, is he's really fun to be around, but at the same time, when the helmet comes on, he gets between the lines,” Carr said. “He works extremely hard. He picked me off on the screen today. I said, ‘Chandler, I've never seen you stop your rush like that. You always try and hit me in the chest.’ And he just started laughing, but it's been fun just to be around him and watch him work and really watch him teach the young guys.”

Carr also says it’s been a great addition for Jones to join the locker room as a lot of players go up to him to see what he does next.

“When Chandler walks in the room, all the guys go to him because what's he going to say? How is he going to teach that move and things like that? I think it's been cool for Maxx, and I think Maxx has been good for Chandler. I think it's vice versa.”

“Maxx is a maniac when it comes to his effort and things like that,” Carr said. “And watching Chandler try and chase after Maxx during plays has been cool to watch them push each other.”

