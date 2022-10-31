Derek Carr: Raiders Anticipated the Saints' Best

Sunday was a worst-case scenario for the Las Vegas Raiders, as the team answered a momentous Week 7 win over the Houston Texans with a poor all-around performance in its 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team expected New Orleans to come out with its best. Even then, the preparation was far from enough.

"When you come out against a good defense, against a good team, you have to be ready to play," Carr said after the game. "And it starts in the week of practice, it starts when you show up to the field. I've played these guys a couple times. I've played this game a lot, obviously. They've been good. They've stopped some of the best offenses in football. And they've had times where they've [been] up and down, all this kind of stuff. We saw the best version of it today. We actually felt that that was going to happen. And so you got the mindset to come in and be ready for the physicality, the violent game that they want to play. I thought they came out with more of that than we did as players."

Carr said there was no specific reason as to why the outcome was what it was.

"Me and Josh [McDaniels], we talk, and we're communicating throughout the game, throughout the week all the time, figuring those things out," Carr said. "And him and I, we'll sit down, we'll talk as the leaders and all that kind of stuff and figure that out and put our finger on it. But this is embarrassing. We can't have that. That right there is embarrassing, and that should never happen. Especially with the group of guys in that locker room. And it sucks we went through it. It happens. You give them credit, great defense, great scheme. DA [Dennis Allen] did a great job, the players played hard, they did a great job. So we got to take a look at ourself, though, and really check and see how we want to go into this next game."

