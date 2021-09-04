Evaluating Each of the Raiders’ Offensive Team Captains

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s announcement of team captains, let’s look at why each offensive captain is worthy of the honor.

Derek Carr

The franchise quarterback will be starting his eighth season with the Raiders. He’s seen the good and the bad with the franchise during his tenure, and he’s familiar with leading a winning team.

Last season, Carr threw for the most total yards of his career with 4,103. He also threw for 27 touchdowns, the most since 2016 when the Raiders went 12-4.

Richie Incognito

It’s only right that the oldest player on the Raiders’ roster and the leader of the O-line was voted as a captain. The veteran brings arguably the most experience to the team, having played for four organizations since joining the league in 2006.

Incognito has started in every single NFL game he’s ever appeared in.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs recently was selected as one of the NFL’s Top 100 players ahead of the regular season. The young running back is coming into Week 1 looking to follow up a dominant Pro Bowl season.

Jacobs has arguably the brightest upside in the Raiders organization and could potentially be the future of the franchise. This is his first season as a captain, a role he could have for many years to come.

Darren Waller

Waller was also voted to the NFL Top 100 list, making a huge leap from last season’s rankings. He’s one of the league’s best tight ends, and he has become Las Vegas’ most apparent offensive threat.

He led the team in total receptions and receiving yards last season, a feat fans should expect again this season.

Alec Ingold

The fullback is another young asset for the Raiders who is returning for just his third year. While he may not receive all the glory, he brings intensity and power to the offense through his role as a fullback.

