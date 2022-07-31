Carr Learning Offense From Watching Film of Tom Brady

Believe it or not, the Hall of Fame Game is less than a week away.

Until then, though, the Las Vegas Raiders need to get in all the work they can in training camp, and they certainly have been doing so.

The Raiders have been tasked with learning a new offense under a much revised coaching staff. Quarterback Derek Carr, of course, has had to comprehend it better than anybody, but he's had the luxury of watching perhaps the greatest of all time during his time in Josh McDaniels' system in New England.

"That's the best part is just getting on the field and then ironing it out," Carr said in his media availability following training camp on Saturday. "Like, 'Hey, you can get through that one quicker,' or 'Hey you can throw it like this.' And obviously I got great film to watch in Tom [Brady] running the offense. And so it's been cool for me to see him doing it, watch his eyes, things that he was doing to manipulate and try and not to just be new at it, but try and take it to that next step.

"So it's been fun, and again, it's a process. I'm learning a new one, but it's fun for me. Because I enjoy the mental side of the game, so learning from Josh [McDaniels], Mick [Lombardi], and Bo [Hardegree] and how they see it. It could be the same play I've run before, but what's their philosophy? It could be different. But it's been fun. It's been a lot of fun."

With a new deep threat like wide receiver Davante Adams and one of the league's best route runners in Hunter Renfrow, there's reason to believe deep passes will still be very prominent in the Raiders' offense. For now, though, Carr can't guarantee they still will be.

"I haven't played games in this system yet," Carr said. "[I have not] seen that flow of how [McDaniels] calls them, where he wants the ball to go, all that kind of stuff. You'd have to go look back to his past. I know I'm willing. I know we're able. We'll see."

