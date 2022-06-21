Carr: We Are Trying to Make an Effort to Keep Everybody

Quarterback Derek Carr says the Raiders are trying to make an effort to keep everybody.

With contract negotiations well underway, one of the major discussion points is the contract extensions talks regarding tight end Darren Waller.

Quarterback Derek Carr emphasized that he, along with his teammates' defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams tried to set it up so everyone else can, “Accomplish what they need to accomplish.”

“I've talked about this, but the way that Maxx, myself and Davante did things was hopefully to make sure it was okay for everyone else to accomplish what they need to accomplish,” Carr said after mandatory mini-camp. “And so, when you're leaders and the guys that are supposed to be leaders in the locker room are showing like, ‘Hey, guys, we're making sacrifices to hopefully make it good for everyone else.’ Now the agents and that's their deal, and Dave, that’s between all them, and Tom (Delaney) and all those guys.”

The most important emphasis Carr says he has tried to do is to make sure everyone knows that he wants to keep everybody even though it isn’t up to his decision.

“We've tried to put out there that we are trying to make an effort to keep everybody,” Carr said. “Last time when I signed my contract, I didn't know, I didn't think about those things. And then I just assumed it would be all right. And then Khalil (Mack) is gone, one of my best friends. I was like, ‘Dang, I never want to see that again.’ And so, I made sure this time that won't ever be a problem.”

“They can talk about anything else, but that's not going to be something they talk about where it's not possible to do something,” Carr said. “And so hopefully those things get done, but I'll leave that to Darren and his people and Hunter and his people and our guys. I'm sure they're all talking.”

Since Carr talked, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signed a multi-year contract extension with the Raiders. The Athletic confirmed that the Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million guaranteed.

“They're all working on how do they make it happen because so far all the momentum has been so positive and it's been so great to be in the building with this new staff and with our team,” Carr said. “So, hopefully, all that stuff takes care of itself.”

Waller has two years remaining on his current deal. He is set to make $6.8 million dollars this season. None of the money is guaranteed.

