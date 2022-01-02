Raiders' Key Assets: Desmond Trufant

Las Vegas Raiders veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant led the team in tackles against the Denver Broncos and hopes to impact vs. Indianapolis Colts..

In just his first start of the season as a Las Vegas Raider in Week 16, cornerback Desmond Trufant led the team in tackles with seven.

With fellow cornerback Brandon Facyson being placed on the COVID-19 list and missing Las Vegas' matchup against Denver, and Nate Hobbs not taking a snap in the contest after just being activated from the COVID-19 list, Trufant was called upon to step up in what was a crucial end-of-season showdown. The veteran did just that.

Trufant is no stranger to the big stage in this league. The nine-year pro was a regular starter throughout his career as an Atlanta Falcon and played a big role in their 2017 postseason run. Atlanta had lost in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The path for Trufant since he was released by the Falcons in 2020 has not been ideal. The one-time Pro Bowler had a decent stint with the Detroit Lions in the 2020-21 season but then bounced between two other teams (Chicago and New Orleans) behind finding a home with the Raiders back in October.

Sunday's win was a momentous game for the 31-year-old, who recorded his most combined in-game tackles since Week 16 of the 2018 season (seven).

Facyson has recently come off the COVID-19 list, so it's yet to be known how present Trufant will be in Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Regardless, the veteran has proven he still has what it takes, and he has a lot of value to contribute to the organization. His NFL journey could still have much in store for him.

