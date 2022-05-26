Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders Visits Raiders Headquarters

Barry Sanders was influenced by the great running backs that don the Silver and Black.

The Las Vegas Raiders received a special visit from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Sanders, who never played for the Silver and Black, took a visit to the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday.

During his visit, he envisioned how his NFL career would be with the Raiders training facilities.

"I just think about, how much better would I have been with something like this?" said Sanders as he surveyed the indoor training field.

The Hall of Fame running back received a tour of the Silver and Black's state-of-the-art facilities, and spoke of the influence the Raiders running backs had on him.

Sanders cemented himself as one, or if not, the best running back to ever play the position in the NFL.

In his 10-year career as a Detroit Lion, Sanders recorded 15,269 rushing yards, fourth-most in NFL history.

Sanders led the league in rushing yards in a single season four times, was named a Pro Bowler in every single season of his career, and was also named to six First-Team All-Pro.

He earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1989, was named AP Offensive Player of the Year in 1994 and earned league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year once again in 1997.

Sanders was also part of Pro Football Hall of Fame’s First Team All-90s Team.

As he walked around the training facilities, he reminisced on the franchise's running backs who impacted his view of the game.

"I just like running backs and I like the Raiders. You don't forget about guys like Mark van Eeghen and Pete Banaszak," Sanders noted. "Clarence Davis, Kenny King, fast forward to Marcus Allen, you know we can't forget about Bo [Jackson]. All those great Raider players."

Although Sanders had a remarkable career in the NFL, he still praised highly of the great running backs that influenced him in his formative years by the rich history of the Raiders and their running back room.

“I love the Raiders, those were my formative years. Just a cast of characters, there was something about Coach [Jon] Madden, something about just the players they had with the Silver and Black,” added Sanders.

What would have become of Sanders if the Lions had the training facilities the Raiders have today, what would have become of Sanders if he played for the Los Angeles Raiders.

His visit to the Raiders HQ may not answer that question but it sure gives us an opportunity to imagine what Sanders would have been if he was with the Raiders.

