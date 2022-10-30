Raiders Display Worst Offensive Performance Since 2015

The aura in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room was positive following a Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Vegas had a path ahead of them that looked reasonable enough to get itself to .500 for the first time this year. Those hopes would be brutally demolished with a 24-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

While nearly every area of the Raiders' game contributed to the harsh defeat, it was Las Vegas' offense, especially, that limited the Raiders from having any positive say in the outcome.

A dominant rushing game that had been led by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for the past three games finished Week 8 with just 38 yards.

A passing game that had solid for most of the season was only able to put up 145 yards in the loss, including a 101-yard performance from quarterback Derek Carr and just a single-reception outing for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

And altogether, an offense that had been top-10 in yards per game and third in the league in points per game posted just 183 yards and 0 points.

It was the fewest amount of yards the Raiders have registered since Week 14 of the 2015 season when the Silver and Black actually defeated the Denver Broncos, 7-6, with a 126-yard performance.

The Raiders were also only able to execute on five out of 14 third-down opportunities. The closest they ever got to the end zone was in the final minute of the contest when they were just 6 yards out with 7 seconds remaining.

Las Vegas also committed its first turnover since Week 3 on a drive that could have brought it to within a single possession in the second quarter.

The Raiders will head to Jacksonville next to take on the Jaguars at 10 a.m. PDT next Sunday.

