DJ Turner Made the Most of His Opportunity in Raiders-Vikings Game

Every preseason game is precious for those players who are looking to make the final cut at the end of training camp.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner showed he understood the value of the preseason with his performance in the team's 26-20 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Turner recorded 58 receiving yards on just three receptions on Sunday, including a receiving touchdown to give the Silver and Black its first points of the second half.

The Pittsburgh and Maryland product was signed by Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021. He was then waived by the team on Aug. 31, 2021 before being signed to the practice squad that September.

Turner was signed as a reserve/future free agent back in January.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave high praise for the wideout following Sunday's contest.

"He did a good job," McDaniels said in the postgame press conference. "He did a good job in the kicking game, had a good return; and then certainly made plays when the ball found him on offense. DJ is very consistent. He's been consistent all the way through, starting in the spring. He knows what his job is, he plays fast, and he's physical for a smaller guy. He has good size and you saw his bursts there on the touchdown catch. He makes the most of his opportunities, which is what we ask everybody to try to do. DJ certainly did that today."

Raider Maven's own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. spoke with Turner after the game. The video from the interview can be watched above, while the transcript can be read below:

Q: How good did it feel to compete in a live game and be a part of some of those big, explosive plays?

DJ Turner: "It felt great just to get out there and play the game I love with my team and get the opportunities to make a play and then make the most of them. It felt good to have my first touchdown and came out with the win, so it was a great experience overall."

