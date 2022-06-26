Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 3

We look at ranking the top-five opposing wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers.

We already previewed one, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, but it's his partner in crime who demands arguably more attention.

That would be D.K. Metcalf has joined a select list of players with the talent to be labeled a "freak."

That's what happens when you have game-breaking speed while being listed at 6-4 and 235 pounds.

Despite that raw talent, Metcalf was labeled more of a boom-or-bust candidate coming out of Ole Miss.

The Seahawks ended up taking him in the second round, and he's provided great value since.

Metcalf has had 900 or more receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 with a career-high 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging nearly 16 yards per catch.

Metcalf's receiving yards went down last season with quarterback Russell Wilson having injury issues, but he still finished with a career-high 12 touchdown catches.

It's the ability to elevate a less talented quarterback that will be tested on Metcalf this season, now that Wilson is in Denver.

There also have been trade rumors surrounding Metcalf during the off-season, as he's looking for a new contract heading into the final season of his rookie deal.

It's unknown whether the Seahawks would be willing to give him up as well, but he'd be a valuable commodity for whoever wanted him.

Metcalf has some of the best talents at the position in the league and could be a candidate to reset the receiver market after an off-season that was full of such contracts for elite wideouts.

For now, though, he's with Seattle, and with Lockett, which forms arguably the best-receiving duo the Raiders will see all season.

Even with the Seahawks now expected to take a step back, the Raiders can't afford to simply think they can go on the road and walk over them.

Metcalf has the talent to be able to swing a game in the other direction very quickly, and that could happen to the Raiders if they're not careful.

