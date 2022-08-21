Las Vegas Raiders Dominant Run Defense Looks Promising

It was a close preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders as they inched their way past the Miami Dolphins 15-13.

While the pass defense struggled, allowing over 300 yards in the air, the run defense was something else.

The Silver and Black limited the Dolphins to just 37 rushing yards.

That effort was led by defensive tackle Tashawn Bower with five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on the day.

Bower has prior experience with head coach Josh McDaniels back with the New England Patriots.

"Physical guy. It's not my first year being around Tashawn. He loves to play football," McDaniels said. "He's doing his job the right way. He's setting a good example for the way we want to try to play on the edge with his opportunities. He's rushed the quarterback; he used some power tonight. A lot of those guys did some good things tonight, played with some physicality up there and he's certainly one of them."

For Bower, it’s focusing the eyes on the prize. In this case, it’s all about delivering on his assignment,

"At my position, it's a lot of the same process," Bower said. "You trust your eyes, you let the blockers tell you where he's going to go and you just stay disciplined in your assignment. With stopping the run, it's trusting your eyes.”

"Having your vision and your target and being physical at the point of attack – that's always going to be a point of emphasis,” Bower continued. “If you don't stop the run, on any team, they're going to throw the ball and they're going to have their way."

