Raiders Down to NFL-Mandated 85-Player Roster

On the eve of the 85-player roster cut requirement, the Raiders announced the players they will be waiving and releasing.

With 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1 officially in the books, the Raiders, alongside the rest of the NFL, brought their rosters down to the mandatory 85-player limit.

The Raiders waived the following players.

Quarterback Case Cookus

Kicker Dominik Eberle

Long snapper Liam McCullough

Running back Bo Scarbrough

Wide receiver Caleb Scott

The Raiders have also released the following players.

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby

Defensive tackle Ethan Westrbrooks

In addition to these moves, the Raiders have returned kicker Daniel Carlson back to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a week’s time by Tuesday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. PT, the Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL, will be required to cut their roster down to 80 men.

Finally, the last roster cut to make the 53-man final active roster by Tuesday August 31 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

More roster cuts to come in the coming weeks. For now, 85 men survived the first round of roster cuts.

