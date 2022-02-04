Raiders Draft Prospect: Drake London

USC standout Drake London has some of the best physical traits that you will find in this year's NFL Draft at a position of need for the Las Vegas Raiders

The history of the Las Vegas Raiders has often looked at which players have the best pure physical traits when evaluating potential draft picks.

That hasn't always worked out, but in the case of USC wide receiver Drake London, he's a player whose physical talent and skill have combined to form one of the best receiver prospects in this year's NFL Draft.

A former multi-sport athlete, London brings monster size, measuring at 6-5 and 210 pounds.

That size and athleticism translated to great production, as he finished with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

His catch and yardage totals led the Pac-12 last season, despite London only playing in eight games due to suffering a broken ankle.

London has impressive route control for his size, knowing how to change speeds to keep defensive backs off balance.

While he did have eight drops last season, London is terrific in bringing balls down in traffic, leading all receivers in college football last year in contested catches.

London has the speed to be a weapon on screens and after the catch as well as when he goes deep, ranking in the top-20 in both categories by Pro Football Focus last season.

London's size also makes him very difficult to bring down, evidenced by forcing 22 missed tackles in his eight games last year.

London might seem like a player who can be pigeonholed because of his frame, but the truth is that he brings a well-rounded skillset that you need to be a number one caliber wideout.

It's no guarantee that he will still be available once it's time for the Las Vegas Raiders to pick, but if he is, or if the team feels they can move up to get him, he could be an instant difference-maker for their offense.

