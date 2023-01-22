First-Year Raider Evaluations: Duron Harmon

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon had the best season of his career with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to acquire quite a few assets that flew under the radar last off-season.

One of those was safety Duron Harmon, whom Las Vegas picked up as an unrestricted free agent last March.

After serving as a full-time starter with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Harmon continued his role as a first-string safety in his first year with the Silver and Black, starting in 16 out of 17 games played.

Harmon was a pleasant surprise for the Raiders, having exploded for 86 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

That pick-six came in the fourth quarter of a critical Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, as the veteran took it to the house for a 74-yard return to give Las Vegas a late three-possession lead.

A couple weeks later, Harmon would tally eight combined tackles in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Harmon was also crucial in the Raiders' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, finishing the contest with seven tackles and a pass defensed.

In the second-to-last game of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, the safety registered a season-high nine combined tackles, including a team-high eight solo tackles.

The 2022-23 season was Harmon's best campaign in the NFL by far, and he still has a lot more to offer to Las Vegas.

Harmon should definitely be one of the Raiders' top priorities to re-sign this off-season, having been one of the club's best pieces in the secondary this season.

