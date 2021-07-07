East-West Shrine Bowl Moving to Las Vegas in 2022

The nation's oldest college football all-star game is moving to Allegiant Stadium and will be part of NFL Pro Bowl week festivities.

Future NFL athletes may call Las Vegas their first home… even before the draft.

Let me clarify.

The nation’s oldest college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl, will be held in Allegiant Stadium next year during NFL Pro Bowl week.

The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, Feb. 3 on NFL Network.

"The East-West Shrine Bowl is exemplary of the values of football, as all involved have the opportunity to inspire and encourage the children and families at Shriners Hospitals," NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said via a statement.

"In addition to community service and engagement, student-athletes get an early start on the evaluation of their skills and coaches also showcase their talent, develop professionally, and network with colleagues, which is invaluable to the future of football."

The East-West Shrine Bowl dates to early as 1925. The game currently supports Shriners Hospitals for Children.

2022 will be the first time Allegiant Stadium hosts the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game used to play in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Sin City is bringing even more talent to showcase as Allegiant Stadium alongside the Raiders organization, begins to settle into Las Vegas after their inaugural season.

For those part of Raider Nation that is looking forward to upcoming talent, Allegiant Stadium might be the place to be on Feb. 3, 2022.

