Raiders Meet With QB Prospect EJ Perry

Brown University quarterback EJ Perry met with the Las Vegas Raiders as one of their 30 prospect visits.

The 2022 NFL Draft is only three weeks away. The Las Vegas Raiders had another visit with one of its top-30 prospects on Wednesday. This time, the Raiders decided to turn their attention toward the Ivy League.

According to NFL Media's Peter Schrager, Brown University quarterback EJ Perry met with the organization on Wednesday.

Perry, a two-season starter for Brown, transferred to the school after playing two seasons as the No. 2 quarterback at Boston College.

The prospect instantly made his impact felt after joining the Bears, as Perry led the nation in total offense (367.8 yards per game) in his first season (2019) with the program. He also set an Ivy League record for total offense with 3,678 yards, having led the Bears in rushing (730 yards) and passing (2,948).

Perry and Brown did not compete the following season, as the Ivy League canceled football due to COVID-19.

His passing game would be even better in the 2021 season when he threw for 3,033 yards. Perry won the Bushnell Cup, which is awarded annually to the Ivy League's top offensive player. He also won the George H. "Bulger" Lowe Award as the top offensive player in New England.

The quarterback was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and was named offensive MVP of the game after passing for 241 yards and three touchdown passes and running in two 2-point conversions.

Perry also played for Brown's men's basketball team during the 2019-20 season and saw the floor in two games.

