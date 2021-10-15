Raiders Head Coaching Candidate: Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs Eric Bieniemy is one of the strongest candidates that could be offered the role of the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

It's unlikely, but hiring Eric Bieniemy as the Las Vegas Raiders' next head coach would be a big step in the right direction for the organization.

Bieniemy currently serves as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, a position he has thrived in since accepting the role in 2018.

The 14-year NFL coach has vital experience as both a coach and a player, having been an NFL running back for nine years before going on to coach the University of Colorado's running backs in 2001.

Bieniemy's time at Colorado lasted only two seasons, as he then took the position as UCLA's running backs coach for three years before moving on to coach in the NFL.

From 2006 to 2010, he coached the Minnesota Vikings' running back group, which was led by a young Adrian Peterson.

Bieniemy returned to Colorado in 2011 as its offensive coordinator, but ultimately went back to the NFL in 2013.

He coached the running backs for the Chiefs for five years before being promoted to his current position of offensive coordinator.

In his first season as OC, Kansas City ranked first in the league in both total points and yards.

The Chiefs would then win the Super Bowl the following season.

Bieniemy has coached some of the league's biggest stars, and he has an impressive winning resume.

He's never taken on the mantle of head coach, but it's clear no matter what group Bieniemy coaches, he makes them better.

Again, the likelihood that Bieniemy will be on the Raiders' sideline a year from now as the HC is pretty slim, but it's a move the franchise needs to attempt to make.

