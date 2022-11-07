Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Sign CB Sidney Jones

A bit of good news came for the Las Vegas Raiders organization on its somber Sunday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Raiders are expected to bring aboard cornerback Sidney Jones, should he pass his physical.

Jones, a six-year NFL veteran, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks last week.

He has made just five combined tackles in three games for Seattle this season, missing his final two games with the Seahawks due to a groin injury.

Jones started in 11 out of 16 games for the Seahawks last season, having recorded 66 combined tackles, a tackle for loss and 10 passes defensed.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Jones played nine games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 season. He made six starts and recorded 26 combined tackles, a forced fumble, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Jacksonville was Jones' first change of scenery in the NFL, as the cornerback had spent his first three years in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.

While in Philadelphia, Jones made eight starts in a total of 22 games. He posted 50 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and two interceptions in those three seasons.

Jones was a member of Philadelphia's Super Bowl winning team from the 2017-18 season.

He was taken by the Eagles in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington.

Jones was a three-year starter at Washington, where he received back-to-back first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

He made 145 combined tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 30 passes defensed and nine interceptions in his 40 games as a Husky.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.