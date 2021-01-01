Las Vegas Raiders fans are frustrated. If fans have followed the season, they know where the problems are.

It’s a storyline that’s pretty obvious for Raider Nation.

Some miscalled plays, poor defense, injuries, COVID-19, all played into the hands of a repeat season from last year.

Head coach Jon Gruden didn’t want to comment just yet on this season overall. He will “address all that stuff at the end of the year.”

“Obviously I don’t have a lot of time,” Gruden said. “Life goes by quick. Disappointed, we were in this thing late last year and we were in this thing late this year. I have to do a lot better job down the stretch with our football team. I’m excited about some of the progress that we’ve made and I’m also very disappointed in some ways. I’ll address all that stuff at the end of the year.”

I’ve seen tweets commented toward me about how Gruden should, “go back to the TV booth” or “it’s all on his shoulders”.

While Gruden is ultimately responsible for what happens on the field, it’s important to note that they are plenty of other variables.

He isn’t working for an organization that freezes and pretends there isn’t an issue.

It’s pretty obvious the pass-rush is lackluster. The Raiders are 29th in the league when it comes to sacks per game.

Typically, that comes from defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Or how about the secondary that is constantly beaten by opponents?

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is yet to find his consistent partner in crime on the field. Cory Littleton has fallen short of his marks while Nicholas Morrow is inconsistent.

On offense, the Raiders need to use the run-pass option with Marcus Mariota. It would add a completely new angle to this team.

On the surface, it’s been a repeat of last year. But with moves already made during the season to suggest change is coming, I think it’s important to see where Gruden takes to this team alongside general manager Mike Mayock.

Mayock needs to give Gruden talent, especially on defense and Gruden needs to avoid the same result for the third year in a row.

