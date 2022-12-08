Previewing Week 14 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are already back in action for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Should the Silver and Black perform as well in fantasy football as they did in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, fantasy owners with Raiders on their team could get a very solid head start on their weekend.

Here's who showed out for Las Vegas in Week 13:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finished Sunday's game with 16 PPR fantasy points after throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

He is projected by ESPN to post 15.54 points on Thursday.

Davante Adams

Star receiver Davante Adams had his best game with the Raiders yet in Week 13, totaling 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He ended up with a season-high 37.7 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Adams to record 18.56 points in Week 14.

Josh Jacobs

Even with Adams' standout performance, Pro-Bowl running back Josh Jacobs still shined in Las Vegas' home victory on Sunday, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown.

It was Jacobs' fifth game of the season with 140-plus rushing yards.

He finished the day with 21 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Jacobs to put up 20.25 points against the Rams.

Mack Hollins

Raiders wideout Mack Hollins registered 35 receiving yards on Sunday, which earned him 8.5 PPR fantasy points in the win.

He is projected by ESPN to finish with 9.08 points this week.

Daniel Carlson

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson tallied 11 PPR fantasy points in Week 13 after making two out of three field-goal attempts and three extra points.

ESPN projects Carlson to total 8.17 points on Thursday.

