Final Raider Fantasy Football Report

Daniel Carlson was the best performing Las Vegas Raider for his respective position in Fantasy Football this season.

A number of Las Vegas Raiders contributed positively in Fantasy Football this season.

At the conclusion of Las Vegas’ season, running back Josh Jacobs finished 16th in his position for non-PPR scoring. He finished with a total of 172.0 points and averaged 11.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, tight end Darren Waller, who was the highest-ranked Raider in Fantasy Football, did not finish as expected due to his absence during the final stretch of the season.

Waller ended up finishing 18th in non-PPR scoring for tight ends, totaling only 78.5 points while averaging 7.1 points per game.

The most successful Raider in Fantasy Football this season was kicker Daniel Carlson, who led his position group in non-PPR scoring. He finished with 171.0 total points and averaged 10.1 per game. Carlson was the only kicker to average double digits in scoring.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow finished 13th in non-PPR scoring for wideouts. He recorded a total of 156.1 points while averaging 9.2 points per game.

The Raiders defense was one of the lowest scoring defenses in Fantasy Football this season, totaling a mere 58.0 non-PPR points with an average of 3.4 points per game.

Lastly, quarterback Derek Carr wound up finishing in 14th in non-PPR scoring for quarterbacks. This season, he recorded a total of 256.96 points. Carr averaged only 15.1 Fantasy points per game.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter