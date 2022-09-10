Las Vegas Raiders Preparing for CB J.C. Jackson to Play on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders opponent for Week One of the 2022 NFL season is looking to take a massive hit on the secondary.

According to the Los Angeles Chargers final injury report, Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson is listed as doubtful for their season opener.

That is not stopping Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who all this week had his team preparing as if Jackson would play this weekend.

“We're preparing for him to be out there. Then if he's not out there, he's not out there. He's obviously a great player, and I said this before, there's a lot of people on their team in all three phases that are going to challenge us,” said McDaniels after his team’s final practice.

Jackson did not participate in practice for the third day in a row, and although Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Jackson was out doing defensive back drills on his own, they will wait and see day-by-day until the pregame to decide whether he suits up or not.

Jackson has been sidelined since Aug. 23, after undergoing a minor ankle surgery.

His returnable time frame was initially set to two to four weeks, but recovery setbacks have him on the verge of missing a crucial season opener.

Jackson, who was likely to match up against Davante Adams on Sunday, will most likely need to depend on his teammates to get the job done, defensive backs Michael Davis along with Asante Samuel Jr. and Bryce Callahan.

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is also listed as doubtful after missing this week’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Running back Isaiah Spiller fully participated in practice, but is listed with an unspecified game status and linebacker Drue Tranquill is questionable with a back injury.

As for the Raiders, they only had one member listed on the team’s injury list, linebacker Divine Deablo, who was fully participating in team practice this week despite having a wrist injury.

“You never know how that's going to go, but we have a healthy team right now. Knock on wood. Excited to have an opportunity to go to the first game. Hopefully we make it through today without anything coming up here at full strength,” added McDaniels.

So come Sunday, the Raiders are expected to be at full strength and ready to take on the Chargers at 1:25 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.

