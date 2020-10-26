Finishing Is an Issue for the Las Vegas Raiders

It was a tough loss for the Raiders on Sunday, falling short to the Buccaneers, 45-20.

While the scoreline alone might suggest the Silver and Black struggled their way throughout the game, it was actually the opposite.

The Raiders actually got on the board first with a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

By halftime, after a couple of touchdowns by the Buccaneers, they were up 21-10.

Still not impossible to come back.

By the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Raiders were down by four after a field goal. That specific drive should have scored a touchdown by the Silver and Black kicked it through the upright instead.

Then the team just started to collapse in itself. Brady took his sweet time and worked down the field, adding seven more to the Bucs.

Again, at this point, there were still over seven minutes left to go. Not an impossible situation.

Yet, on the first play of the drive, quarterback Derek Carr throws an interception, giving the ball back to the Buccaneers.

Two quick passes resulted in a touchdown and basically the Silver and Black dug themselves their own hole.

Finishing has and continues to be an issue for the Silver and Black.

As a cherry on top, Sam Young suffered a knee injury and Gabe Jackson was ejected.

It just wasn’t a good day for the team in the office.

But head coach Jon Gruden remains hopeful that the team can pull through.

"I thought even until the very end they played their hearts out," Gruden said after the game. "We have to play better in all phases, but it was a tough week certainly. It will make us better in the long run. Hopefully, it motivates a lot of people out there that you can go out and accomplish great things in adversity."

