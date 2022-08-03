Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart

With the Hall of Fame Game just a day away, Las Vegas Raiders fans will now have a bit of an idea of where the 2022 rotation stands, as the club released its first unofficial depth chart on Tuesday.

Here are some of the more key positions that initially stand out upon first review:

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, of course, is WR1, with offseason acquisition Mack Hollins as his backup. Hollins, who has made just eight starts in his four NFL seasons, has impressed the team with his performances in camp, and the depth chart shows it. Returning Raider Tyron Johnson and Dillon Stoner are the third-string.

At the other WR spot is Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. Behind Renfrow is new Raider Keelan Cole, and behind him: former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson.

Running backs

While this depth chart is unofficial, this release of the running backs rotation has been one of the most anticipated lineups on offense.

Josh Jacobs remains at No. 1, with former New England Patriot Brandon Bolden and Raiders 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White sharing the No. 2 spot. Kenyan Drake and Brittain Brown are the current third-stringers, while Ameer Abdullah and Austin Walter are No. 4.

Quarterbacks

For right now, former Patriot Jarrett Stidham is Derek Carr's backup, with former Cleveland Brown Nick Mullens as the third-string.

O-line

A position group that has been in question for months has Kolton Miller at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Andre James at center, Lester Cotton Sr. at right guard, and Alex Leatherwood at right tackle.

As of now, Raiders 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham is the backup left guard.

Cornerbacks

Second-year pro Nate Hobbs and new Raider Rock Ya-Sin are the starting cornerbacks for right now. Behind Hobbs is Amik Robertson, and at the third-string spot are Cre'von LeBlanc and Trayvon Mullen Jr.

Anthony Averett is the backup is the backup at the other CB spot, with Darius Phillips as the third-string.

The complete unofficial Raiders depth chart can be viewed at Raiders.com.

The 2022 Hall of Fame game between the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars kicks off on Thursday at 5 p.m. PST.

