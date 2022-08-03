Raiders Valued at $6.5 Billion in Minority Stake Offer

The Las Vegas Raiders value has skyrocketed tremendously after moving to Sin City.

The gambling risk of moving an NFL franchise to Sin City has paid for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Forbes released an article on Monday that Raiders majority owner Mark Davis has an offer in minority stake in the team.

The offer currently stands on the table with the partners who, according to the Forbes report, have the Raiders franchise valued at $6.5 billion.

The noted valuation includes $1.3 billion in debt, mainly tied to the construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, Forbes reported.

The report noted that the Raiders have paid off some of their debt, the $325 million relocation fee paid to the NFL for their move to Las Vegas.

The report did not state who the potential buyer/investor was and what percentage of ownership was being bought in the offer.

Last year Forbes’ annual NFL team valuation list had the Raiders worth $3.415 billion.

The massive jump to the reported $6.5 billion is likely reflective of the Denver Broncos’ recent sale for $4.65 billion from Walmart owner Rob Walton back in June.

That’s $2.3 billion higher than the next most recent NFL team sale of the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

In 2015, the Raiders’ value was listed at $1.4 billion, which ranked 31st in the league.

The Raiders raked in $119 million in ticket revenue last season, the first with fans allowed in Allegiant Stadium.

The average NFL franchise is worth $4.14 billion, up 18% over last year, according to Sportico’s calculations, which were derived from interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants involved in the sport, as well as public documents. Collectively, the value of NFL franchises, including team-related businesses and real estate held by owners, is $132 billion.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews