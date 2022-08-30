Former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Expected to Sign with Ravens

A former Las Vegas Raider has found a new home during the preseason.

On Aug. 22, the Silver and Black informed veteran running back Kenyan Drake that the organization would be releasing him.

Drake was in the midst of a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport now reports that the Baltimore Ravens will be hosting Drake on a free-agent visit on Tuesday. The expectation is the Ravens would sign him if “all goes well”.

Josina Anderson then confirmed that Drake is expected to sign with the Ravens pending the result of his physical.

In Drake’s brief tenure with the Silver and Black, he struggled to make an impact on the field as well as missed five games due to injury.

His stats were on the low end as well. Last season, he rushed for a mere 254 yards for two touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He caught 30 passes for 291 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Those are low numbers were a guy who was over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage for three consecutive seasons entering 2021.

Best of luck to Drake as he begins a new chapter of his career.

