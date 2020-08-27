Foster Moreau is “feeling great” about his injury recovery

Second-year tight end Foster Moreau is recovering well from his injury.

Last season, Moreau’s rookie season was cut short when he was injured in December against the Titans.

He flew back to LSU for his surgery and once COVID-19 hit, he remained there to work on a full recovery.

With the first game of the season under three weeks away, Moreau says he’s thankful for everyone who helped him recover from his injury.

“I mean I won’t lie to you, it was difficult,” Moreau told reporters Monday. “But right now, we’re feeling great. There was a lot of work that was put into this. I can’t thank the training staff here enough. I can’t thank A.J. Neibel and his staff enough. And definitely the guys down at LSU that did my surgery.”

Moreau is a great tight end tool returning for the Silver and Black.

In his rookie season, he caught 21 passes for 174 yards. He averaged 8.3 yards per reception. Moreau had an 84% completion rate when he was targeted.

With top-notch stats like this out of college, Moreau has the potential to be a powerhouse tight end in the NFL. The addition of veteran tight end Jason Witten to the Raiders this off-season will vastly help Moreau’s develop into an experience tight end both on and off the field.

As of this current moment, depth charts show Moreau behind tight ends Darren Waller and Witten. However, it’ll be entertaining to see the battle in the tight end department and how coach Jon Gruden decides to use his tight ends on game day.

