Veteran Tight End Jason Witten: A Leader the Raiders Needed

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I will profile every player on the Raiders roster.

My colleague Jairo Alvarado already profiled quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver Tyrell Williams, tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.

Today I’m picking up the series with tight end Jason Witten.

No Longer a Cowboy

After coming out of retirement last season, tight end Jason Witten returned to the only team he knows in the league: the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten booked 63 catches for 529 yards, 8.4 yards per reception including four touchdowns. For a 38-year-old, that’s not bad at all.

However, the Cowboys decided not to resign him after his one-year contract. Although Witten had the option to hang up his cleats for the second time in his career and perhaps head back to the TV booth, he decided to give the league another go.

That’s when Witten found the Raiders.

From what was probably a head-scratcher for many Raiders fans, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock signed Witten to a one-year, $4 million contract.

Apparently, for Mayock and co, the signing was a no-brainer.

“If there’s a Mount Rushmore of NFL tight ends, he’s on it,” Mayock said via NBC Sports. “He brings this wealth of knowledge about how to be a professional. We plug him in our locker room and we have one more veteran that can look around the room and tell people what to do and what not to do.”

It’ll certainly bring leadership to the tight ends. The Raiders have tight end Darren Waller playing opposite of Witten. Waller, whose had trouble with drug addiction and suspensions by the league in the past, has got his life on the right note after admitting himself to a rehabilitation center.

Last season, Waller was the No. 1 target for quarterback Derek Carr, who caught 90 catches for 1,145 yards. He averaged 12.7 yards per reception and had three touchdowns on the season.

Now, Waller needs to maintain consistency. That’s where Witten’s veteran leadership comes in.

Considering the fact that the rest of the tight end squad is made up by an inconsistent Derek Carrier and second year Foster Moreau, who tore his ACL late last season, Witten has the leadership the Raiders desperately need.

