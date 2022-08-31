Four UDFAs Make Initial 53-Man Roster

It’s not about how you get there.

It’s about whether you are there when the final roster comes around.

While the Las Vegas Raiders may have cut former first-round pick offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, that wasn’t the case when it came to four big undrafted free agents.

To be more exact, for the first time since 2019, four undrafted free agents (UDFA) made the initial 53-man roster.

Linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler as well as defensive backs Sam Webb and Isaiah Pola-Mao all made the roster.

The first two led the Silver and Black in total tackles this preseason with 40 while Webb had 16 with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

"[I]t doesn't matter how you get here, what matters is what you do when you're here," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. "Luke [Masterson] and Sam [Webb] and Darien [Butler], we have a number of guys that have really showed well for themselves and made some progress. They all have a long way to go, because they're very young and in many ways inexperienced, but the fact that they were durable enough to stay on the field."

"They've taken a lot of reps, they've played a lot of football, they've used all four preseason games to try to benefit themselves in terms of making progress in each phase that they're in," McDaniels said. "But I'm very pleased with the effort, the attention to detail and the progress that a lot of these guys have made here over the last month."

All four earned their spot on the roster. Now it’s time to show what they can do in the regular season.

