Las Vegas Raiders Make Early Free Agency Moves

Wide receiver Trey Quinn and quarterback Kyle Sloter were signed to a Reserve/Future contract.

Quinn is a 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver from Southern Methodist University. He was originally selected by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 15 contests, receiving 35 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He was with the Washington Football Team for two years.

Last season, he spent his season with the Jaguars. He appeared in one contest.

Sloter is a 6-foot-5, 218-pound quarterback from Northern Colorado. He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos. While Sloter has spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, and most recently the Bears, he is yet to make his career debut in a contest.

An NFL Reserve/Future contract is given out by a team to players who finished the prior season, not on an active roster.

Their contract deals go into effect on March 17, 2021.

Since there are no practice squads during the off-season, reserve/future players will participate in organized team activities and training camp.

Quinn and Sloter are the early additions for this off-season. Expect more signings to be announced soon by the Silver and Black.

