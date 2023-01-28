Potential Raiders Free Agent Targets: Devin Bush

As we continue to take a look at players around the league who are set to be free agents, and who could be good fits for the Las Vegas Raiders when the new league year begins in March, today we are going to focus on the linebacker position.

The Raiders are going to be in the market for linebacker play, as they currently have five linebackers set to be free agents. They will likely re-sign one or two of those players, but the need for another linebacker will still remain. One name the Raiders could pursue once free agency begins is Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.

Bush was selected tenth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a great three-year career at Michigan. Bush recorded 172 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. The Steelers believed in his abilities at the next level so much that they traded up with the Denver Broncos to select him in the top ten.

Bush’s career got off to an incredible start, as he posted 109 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a sack, while also intercepting two passes. Bush finished in the top three for Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. He unfortunately tore his ACL during the 2020 season after just five games.

He bounced back from his injury in 2021, playing 14 games and posting 70 tackles and two sacks. In 2022, Bush appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and made 81 tackles.



Fully recovered from his knee injury, Bush is set to become a free agent at the age of 24. It does not appear as though the Steelers will retain him, as he only played a few snaps in the last few games, and he has given no indication that he would like to return to Pittsburgh.

Devin Bush is a unique linebacker in that he doesn’t possess the prototypical linebacker size, but is a great athlete with excellent cover skills. Patrick Graham may covet a defender with Bush’s skill set, as it allows him to play Bush all over the field.

General Manager Dave Ziegler may have reservations about signing Bush, but he may be worth a look if the Raiders want to improve at the linebacker position.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

