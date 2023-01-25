Potential Raiders Free Agent Targets: Javon Hargrave

As we continue to look at free agents who may be available for the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season, it’s important to keep in mind that they are going to be closely monitoring interior defensive linemen.

The Raiders need to find players who can stop the run as well as put pressure on the quarterback from the interior, as they did not have a presence like that on their defense last season. Patrick Graham’s defenses have been known to have big, run-stuffing linemen, and there is one who is going to be a free agent in March, Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

The Eagles have been one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, largely in part to how dominant their defensive line has been. With a couple contracts along that line set to expire in a couple months, Hargrave could find himself on the open market. Let’s take a look at Hargrave’s career and see what type of contract he could command after this season.

Hargrave was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Carolina State. He had an excellent career with the Bulldogs, recording 210 career tackles and 37 career sacks. He was a good player in Pittsburgh who improved every season, recording 168 tackles and 14.5 sacks in four years. He signed a contract with the Eagles, and his production did not drop off one bit.

2022 has been the best season of Hargrave’s career so far, posting a personal-best 11 sacks, as well as ten tackles for loss. He has been a major reason why the Eagles defense has been one of the best in the league.

Hargrave is a defensive tackle who possesses the ability to rush the passer consistently, something rare for interior defensive linemen. Only Quinnen Williams and Daron Payne finished with more sacks than Hargrave from the interior. He is in line to earn a big pay day this offseason, as he is just about to turn 30 years old and his production continues to improve.

This is the first full off-season for Dave Ziegler as general manager of the Raiders, and this could be one of the first big name free agent contracts he hands out, as he did not do it last season, outside of extending Davante Adams after trading for him. If Javon Hargrave is available, Ziegler and company could take a hard look at offering him a big contract over multiple years.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time, starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.