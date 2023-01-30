Raiders Potential Free Agent Targets: Shaq Lawson

As we continue to take a look at players around the league who are set to be free agents, and who could be good fits for the Las Vegas Raiders when the new league year begins in March, today we are going to take a look at a pass rusher who could provide some depth off the edge.

Edge rusher is not necessarily a position of need for the Raiders, but it never hurts to add a rotational player to that position group, especially when getting pressure on a quarterback is one of the most crucial aspects of a good defense.

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Shaq Lawson is a player who could be attractive to General Manager Dave Ziegler, as a player who can get to the quarterback and is excellent in the run game. Let’s take a look at Lawson’s career and see if he would be a good fit in the Silver and Black.

Lawson was drafted No. 19 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bills, where he spent four seasons before bouncing around the league with stops in Miami, Houston, New York, and eventually returning to the Bills in 2022. In his first stint in Buffalo, Lawson recorded 16.5 sacks. He had just five in the last two seasons.

In his return to Buffalo, Lawson played an important depth role for the AFC East champions. He finished the season with three and a half sacks and nine quarterback hits. He has developed as a pass rusher over his career, pairing that with being a great run stopper off the edge.

As the Raiders look to improve everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, adding depth to the edge rusher spot could come in the form of Shaq Lawson. The Raiders currently have four free agent defensive ends, one of those being Clelin Ferrell, whose future in Las Vegas is up in the air.

Lawson enters his age-29 season going into 2023. He signed a veteran-minimum contract to re-join the Bills last season, so he likely won’t be too expensive, and the Raiders have some money to spend. If they want to add some depth to the edge, Lawson could be a good fit.

