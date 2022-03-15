Skip to main content
Zay Jones Departs From Las Vegas

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones is leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On a day in which many expected the Las Vegas Raiders to make at least one move to kick off free agency, the organization lost a piece of its receiving corps.

Free agent wide receiver Zay Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24- million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a contract that could get up to $30 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This move is a minor hit to a Raiders team that should be looking to build on its receivers this season. 

Jones spent nearly three whole seasons with the Raiders after the organization acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

The 26-year-old had one of the best seasons of his career last season, when he totaled 47 receptions for 543 receiving yards (fourth-most on the team) and one touchdown while playing in all 17 games. He made nine starts after starting only twice the season before.

Jones was a big part of Las Vegas' end-of-season playoff push, as he led the team in receiving yards in its Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns and the Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, when he recorded a career-high 120 receiving yards.

The final stretch of the 2021 regular season was a breakout period for Jones when the Raiders needed it the most. Fans should look back on his heroic efforts at the end of this past season with fond memories.

Jones' departure leaves yet another gap in a receiving group that was already in need of an upgrade. His move will add to the pressure on the front office to acquire new receiving weapons this offseason.

