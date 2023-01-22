Raiders' 2023 Free Agents: Rock Ya-Sin

As NFL free agency quickly approaches, we continue with our breakdowns of the Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent class. Today, we are going to look closely at cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. The Raiders acquired Ya-Sin in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

It’s no secret the Raiders’ pass defense was less than ideal last season. Patrick Graham’s defense allowed nearly 243 yards per game through the air, fourth-worst in the league. While Ya-Sin did what he could as a solid cover corner, the Raiders still need more help in the defensive backfield, and they may find that elsewhere, which would allow Ya-Sin to walk. Let’s take a look at Ya-Sin’s season with the Raiders and see if they would bring him back.

A native of Decatur, GA, Ya-Sin began his college career at Presbyterian before transferring to Temple. After a stellar season with the Owls, the Colts selected Ya-Sin with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a very good rookie season, recording 62 total tackles, breaking up five passes and intercepting one in 13 games. He was named to the PFF All-Rookie Team.

Ya-Sin did not repeat his rookie year performances in the next couple of seasons, only appearing in 26 games with the Colts. He still posted solid numbers, but dealt with various injuries.

One of general manager Dave Ziegler’s first moves was making the trade for Ya-Sin in March of 2022. He started nine games in his debut season, posting 45 tackles and seven passes defended. He continued to deal with injuries this past season, and was placed on injured reserve in December.

Now, entering free agency, his health will be the biggest question mark in regards to whether or not he gets a big contract. Ya-Sin is an effective cover corner and plays with physicality when he is healthy, but he just hasn’t been throughout his career.

This draft class features a deep cornerback class, so the Raiders could opt to let Ya-Sin walk and draft a more available corner on a rookie contract. However, if they believe in his talent and trust that he can stay healthy, Ya-Sin is still only 26 years old and could be a strong option to come back to the Raiders.

