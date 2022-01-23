Inside Alec Ingold's Adoption Story

Hard-hitting fullback Alec Ingold has excelled as the Las /Vegas Raiders starting fullback for the past three seasons.

At first glance, it would appear as though Ingold has it made, that he's living every athlete's dream. But, like with every success story, there has been no shortage of hardship in the 25-year-old's journey to the league.

Ingold and his parents told the story of his adoption in a short NFL Films feature that was released to the public on Thursday.

Despite Ingold's appreciation for his beloved adopted family, the fullback opened up some of the struggles he had to cope with at a young age.

"As a kid, you ask that question, 'Why (was I) being put up for adoption?'" Ingold told NFL Films. "I didn't know if I was too big of a liability for my birth parents. I didn't know if I was good enough.

"There were times I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders as a 7-year-old because I needed to be perfect for not being good enough and being put up for adoption and having to go through that."

Football was the way out of those concerns for Ingold. His career in the sport began with him performing as a star quarterback before he went on to switch to fullback for the University of Wisconsin.

Ingold wasn't even drafted, but the Raiders would give him a chance as a professional when they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

The fullback is an inspiration for many, and he continues to tell his adoption story as a tale of encouragement.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter