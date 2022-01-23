Skip to main content
Alec Ingold
Las Vegas Raiders, Wisconsin Badgers

Inside Alec Ingold's Adoption Story

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold's adoption story is the topic of a new NFL Films short documentary.

Hard-hitting fullback Alec Ingold has excelled as the Las /Vegas Raiders starting fullback for the past three seasons. 

At first glance, it would appear as though Ingold has it made, that he's living every athlete's dream. But, like with every success story, there has been no shortage of hardship in the 25-year-old's journey to the league.

Ingold and his parents told the story of his adoption in a short NFL Films feature that was released to the public on Thursday.

Despite Ingold's appreciation for his beloved adopted family, the fullback opened up some of the struggles he had to cope with at a young age.

"As a kid, you ask that question, 'Why (was I) being put up for adoption?'" Ingold told NFL Films. "I didn't know if I was too big of a liability for my birth parents. I didn't know if I was good enough.

"There were times I felt the weight of the world on my shoulders as a 7-year-old because I needed to be perfect for not being good enough and being put up for adoption and having to go through that."

Football was the way out of those concerns for Ingold. His career in the sport began with him performing as a star quarterback before he went on to switch to fullback for the University of Wisconsin.

Ingold wasn't even drafted, but the Raiders would give him a chance as a professional when they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

The fullback is an inspiration for many, and he continues to tell his adoption story as a tale of encouragement.

