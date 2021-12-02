Las Vegas Raiders FB Alec Ingold Begins ACL Recovery

The ACL tear from a couple of weeks ago ended Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold’s season.

It was a huge blow for the team, not just what he can do on the field but off it as well.

Ingold is one of the team captains for this season.

"I wanted to be a big part of this team," Ingold said via Upon Further Review podcast. "Being a team captain, you want to finish the season off with your guys, and it hurt not being able to finish the season with these guys. ...”

“This whole offseason, we talked about being different and I wanted to be a part of that and I still will be in a different capacity”

"I'm going to be coaching as much as I can and around these guys as much as I can. But to not be on the field strapping it up every Sunday, I knew that was going be the hardest part."

This season, Ingold had 85 receiving yards, one touchdown and a 70.6 PFF grade.

Ingold was in the midst of a potential Pro Bowl season.

Ingold however had successful surgery on his knee and full force with rehabilitation.

If all goes well, Ingold could return to the field prior to the 2022 season.

"It's pretty exciting to see how great my leg has responded so far," Ingold said. "And now it's just mindset. It's just a decision to wake up every day and just crush it."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin