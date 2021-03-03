Raiders FB Alec Ingold Tired of Negative Derek Carr Talk

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold is quite tired of the negative talk about his quarterback.

It’s been an ongoing thing where fans have talked negativity about quarterback Derek Carr.

Ingold has seen enough.

"When you have a quarterback like Derek and a leader like Derek and a guy that puts us in the right situation to win ballgames like Derek does, it's tough to keep reading about how he's on the way out and how someone else is coming in," Ingold said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Look, Derek is going to be the first guy to say he doesn't listen to it. He doesn't buy into it. And in the business of football, he's going to give all the right answers and be polite and everything. But as his teammate, that guy does pretty much everything right and he still gets hated by some people in spite of that. And that's tough."

Looking at the numbers, Carr completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He averaged a 101.4 passer rating, which was the best passer rating of his career.

“I can't understand how anybody isn't ecstatic to have this guy as the quarterback,” Ingold said. “By the way he plays. By the way he competes. By the way he leads. There is a sense of confidence around here that Derek Carr is our quarterback."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1