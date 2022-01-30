Dave Ziegler Hired as Raiders General Manager

Dave Ziegler has been hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' new GM.

The Raiders announced the hiring of their new general manager Dave Ziegler on Sunday.

Ziegler has 12 years of NFL experience, most recently having served as the New England Patriots' director of player personnel. Prior to that, he was the organization's assistant director of pro scouting. He was with the Patriots for nine years and was a part of three Super Bowl titles.

Ziegler was a class of 2000 graduate from John Carroll University, where he played as a wide receiver, punt returner, and kick returner. He was a three-time Division III All-American during his time at the school. He was inducted into the John Carroll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Along with the hire, the Raiders have agreed to terms on a deal with Josh McDaniels as the new head coach, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels and Ziegler worked together in Denver and New England.

