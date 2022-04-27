Dave Ziegler: Drafting Process is a Collaborative Effort

As the NFL inches closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has given us a little insight into what goes into the entire draft process.

One of the things Ziegler emphasized is the importance that the draft process is a collaborative effort.

“Yea, we do collab in terms of the coaching staff and the scouting staff throughout the draft process,” Ziegler said. “I think it's important to understand the coaches’ views on players, just as it's important to understand the scouts’ views on players.”

Ziegler also noted that having a collaborative effort means sometimes you can look at players that are completely different but willing to do so since many are on board.

“I think one of the most important parts of that process is not just all the agreement that goes on but is when you have some guys that you see, I'd say significantly different,” Ziegler said. “To me, those are the exciting opportunities, not only for growth as a staff, scouting staff and as a coaching staff, but those are the opportunities where you know you have some work to do to get the player right.”

“I think those are those are really good learning opportunities for us,” Ziegler said. “But we want to make sure that we have open dialog with our coaches. We really work hand in hand with our coaching staff throughout the draft process.”

Ziegler also noted that there are times when players are in the building to work directly with them. But the entire process is important from the very beginning.

“I mean there's a time of year where their players are in the building, so they're working on meeting with the players, they're working on scheme, they're working on installs throughout the spring, so they can't be as heavily involved as the scouting staff is. That's our job to do it.”

“But in terms of getting them involved at different parts of the process, that's something that we do and something that we think is valuable.”

