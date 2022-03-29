Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Fond of WR Hunter Renfrow

While Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler hasn't seen wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's football skills at a deep level, he has gone on record saying that he "admires" how he plays football.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a big name within the organization. Selected by the Silver and Black in the fifth round (149th overall) during the 2019 NFL Draft, Renfrow has quickly worked his way up as one of the elite wide receivers in the league.

It was no question that Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler wanted to get to know him fast.

“We spoke a few times,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know that he’s highly competitive and loves football so those are two really good traits that I know that he has.”

As Ziegler breaks down what makes Renfrow a great player, it’s easily noticeable that Ziegler is fond of Renfrow.

“You can watch his style of play,” Ziegler said. “He’s you know plays fearless, plays hard. He’s really skilled in terms of catching the football, route running and things like that.”

“Any guy that you watch that can one, get open then create after the catch, those are you know, those are good, those are good players to have on your team,” Ziegler said. “That and the kid’s mentality and how he approaches the game.”

While there’s still much for Ziegler to learn about Renfrow, Ziegler went on record to say that he, “admires” how he plays football.

“It seems just from the outside looking in, I haven’t got to really delve into that really you know, that deeply from the football standpoint but there’s things that you admire on the way that he plays when you watch him on film.”

