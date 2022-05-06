Skip to main content

Ziegler: Zamir White’s Adversities Only Makes Him Stronger

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says fourth-round pick running back Zamir White's adversities he's faced in his life only makes him a stronger athlete.

It’s the top of the top.

A lot of players deal with adversity in the NFL.

For the Raiders fourth round, 122nd overall draft pick, running back Zamir White from Georgia, has faced adversity all his life.

White was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate among other health issues. He was originally given two weeks to live.

Then in high school during his senior campaign, he tore his right ACL. He still managed to be the No. 1 running back out of high school.

White would go on to tear his left ACL at Georgia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In no way has White had it easy. But that only makes him an even stronger candidate to succeed in today’s NFL.

“Well, I think that one thing that is an attractive trait is when you have people that have went through different transitions in life and have had to go through different adversities in life and have come out the other end and have succeeded, those are positive traits, whether that's people that we add to our staff or people that you add to our football team,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said at the post-draft press conference. 

“Because this business, right, there's a lot of adversity in this business. There's a lot of ups and downs when it comes to being a professional athlete or being a coach or just being the football business in itself.”

“If you've experienced some of those things and you've dealt with them in an appropriate way and your emotional intelligence -- you showed high emotional intelligence to be able to handle those things, I think those are indicators that you can handle the grinds and ups and downs that come with becoming a professional athlete or working in professional sports.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Tyrann Mathieu
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions: the Genius of Ziegler, Update on a Free Agent

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.13 hours ago
USATSI_17615069_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Home Games No Longer Need Vaccination Proof

By Jairo Alvarado13 hours ago
USATSI_18168212_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Media Gives Kudos to Las Vegas For Draft

By Aidan Champion21 hours ago
USATSI_17656641_168390101_lowres
News

Waller Appointed Pop Warner Inspiration to Youth Award

By Jairo Alvarado22 hours ago
USATSI_17811482_168390101_lowres (1)
News

McDaniels: Definition of “Best Player” Changes by Team

By Hikaru KudoMay 5, 2022
Raiders Helmet
The Black Hole+

Where the Raiders' 2022 Draft Ranks

By Tom LaMarreMay 4, 2022
USATSI_17496614_168390101_lowres
News

Zamir White, The Next Great Georgia Runner?

By Darin Alexander BaydounMay 4, 2022
USATSI_17811492_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders to Hire a New West Coast Regional Scout

By Jairo AlvaradoMay 4, 2022