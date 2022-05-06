Ziegler: Zamir White’s Adversities Only Makes Him Stronger

It’s the top of the top.

A lot of players deal with adversity in the NFL.

For the Raiders fourth round, 122nd overall draft pick, running back Zamir White from Georgia, has faced adversity all his life.

White was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate among other health issues. He was originally given two weeks to live.

Then in high school during his senior campaign, he tore his right ACL. He still managed to be the No. 1 running back out of high school.

White would go on to tear his left ACL at Georgia.

In no way has White had it easy. But that only makes him an even stronger candidate to succeed in today’s NFL.

“Well, I think that one thing that is an attractive trait is when you have people that have went through different transitions in life and have had to go through different adversities in life and have come out the other end and have succeeded, those are positive traits, whether that's people that we add to our staff or people that you add to our football team,” Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said at the post-draft press conference.

“Because this business, right, there's a lot of adversity in this business. There's a lot of ups and downs when it comes to being a professional athlete or being a coach or just being the football business in itself.”

“If you've experienced some of those things and you've dealt with them in an appropriate way and your emotional intelligence -- you showed high emotional intelligence to be able to handle those things, I think those are indicators that you can handle the grinds and ups and downs that come with becoming a professional athlete or working in professional sports.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1