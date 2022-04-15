Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock Wanted Bisaccia as Head Coach

Former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock revealed that he wanted to keep interim head coach and former special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as permanent head coach.

With the new management well underway into establishing themselves in Las Vegas, there’s always the “What If” that looms around.

A part of the “What If” has been answered as former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock revealed that he wanted to keep interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as head coach.

"In my mind, I felt Richie had earned (the opportunity to remain the coach)," Mayock said via Paul Domowitch. "I think the way we looked at the situation was, we got this thing going the right way. We built a strong foundation. We had one of the youngest rosters in the league.”

“Our salary cap situation was outstanding. We felt like we had the right kind of people in the building and the foundation was built. Now let's continue to build on it. The bottom line was we were both pretty excited about the future there.”

“Obviously, that's not what happened."

Bisaccia’s tenure as interim head coach of the Raiders came after the sudden in-season resignation of former head coach Jon Gruden.

After replacing Gruden, Bisaccia went 7-5, winning five of the last seven regular-season games. The Raiders clinched a playoff berth but ultimately lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, decided to wipe his staff out after the season and start with a clean plate.

That’s where we’re at today with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

As for Bisaccia, he’s landed as the next special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

